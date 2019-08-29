Lilis Energy Inc. (LLEX)’s Financial Results Comparing With CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) and CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lilis Energy Inc. 1 0.38 N/A -0.73 0.00 CNX Resources Corporation 9 0.81 N/A 0.84 9.81

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) and CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lilis Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% -11.2% CNX Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.2% 2.2%

Risk and Volatility

Lilis Energy Inc.’s 0.88 beta indicates that its volatility is 12.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. CNX Resources Corporation on the other hand, has 0.65 beta which makes it 35.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lilis Energy Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4. Competitively, CNX Resources Corporation has 0.6 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. CNX Resources Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lilis Energy Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.3% of Lilis Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of CNX Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% are Lilis Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of CNX Resources Corporation shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lilis Energy Inc. -25.4% -50.23% -73.84% -84.14% -93.42% -77.66% CNX Resources Corporation 13.85% 13.69% -4.42% -39.25% -48.11% -28.02%

For the past year Lilis Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than CNX Resources Corporation.

Summary

CNX Resources Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Lilis Energy Inc.

Lilis Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, acquires, drills for, and produces oil and natural gas properties and prospects in the United States. The company holds interests in approximately 6,924 net acres in the Delaware Basin and approximately 14,254 net acres in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 550,705 barrels of oil; and 3,871,506 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Recovery Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Lilis Energy, Inc. in December 2013. Lilis Energy, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

CONSOL Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States and internationally. The company primarily operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers. This division owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 413,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and 683,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 268,000 net CBM acres, which cover a portion of its coal reserves in Central Appalachia. It also owns rights to extract natural gas from shallow oil and gas positions in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, and New York from approximately 766,000 net acres; 95,000 net acres of Chattanooga Shale; and 503,000 net acres of Huron Shale potential in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Virginia, as well as provides midstream gas services. The PA Mining Operations division engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal primarily to power generators; and metallurgical coal. The company also provides energy services, including coal terminal services, water services, and land resource management services. CONSOL Energy Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.