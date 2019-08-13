Lilis Energy Inc. (LLEX) and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lilis Energy Inc. 1 0.52 N/A -0.73 0.00 Viper Energy Partners LP 32 13.59 N/A 2.00 16.15

In table 1 we can see Lilis Energy Inc. and Viper Energy Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Lilis Energy Inc. and Viper Energy Partners LP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lilis Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% -11.2% Viper Energy Partners LP 0.00% 23.3% 8.6%

Volatility and Risk

Lilis Energy Inc. is 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.88. Viper Energy Partners LP’s 1.34 beta is the reason why it is 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Lilis Energy Inc. is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.4. Meanwhile, Viper Energy Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 20.1 while its Quick Ratio is 20.1. Viper Energy Partners LP is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Lilis Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Lilis Energy Inc. and Viper Energy Partners LP’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lilis Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Viper Energy Partners LP 0 0 8 3.00

Meanwhile, Viper Energy Partners LP’s average target price is $41.75, while its potential upside is 45.57%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lilis Energy Inc. and Viper Energy Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 59.3% and 89.4% respectively. Lilis Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.7%. Competitively, 0.3% are Viper Energy Partners LP’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lilis Energy Inc. -25.4% -50.23% -73.84% -84.14% -93.42% -77.66% Viper Energy Partners LP 8.36% 4.44% 1.48% 4.13% -0.43% 23.89%

For the past year Lilis Energy Inc. had bearish trend while Viper Energy Partners LP had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Viper Energy Partners LP beats Lilis Energy Inc.

Lilis Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, acquires, drills for, and produces oil and natural gas properties and prospects in the United States. The company holds interests in approximately 6,924 net acres in the Delaware Basin and approximately 14,254 net acres in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 550,705 barrels of oil; and 3,871,506 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Recovery Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Lilis Energy, Inc. in December 2013. Lilis Energy, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 30,442 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2015, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Viper Energy Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.