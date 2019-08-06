Lilis Energy Inc. (LLEX) and PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Contrasting side by side

Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) and PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lilis Energy Inc. 1 0.38 N/A -0.73 0.00 PDC Energy Inc. 36 1.30 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Lilis Energy Inc. and PDC Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lilis Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% -11.2% PDC Energy Inc. 0.00% -4.4% -2.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.88 beta means Lilis Energy Inc.’s volatility is 12.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. PDC Energy Inc.’s 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lilis Energy Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4. Competitively, PDC Energy Inc. has 0.4 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Lilis Energy Inc. and PDC Energy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lilis Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PDC Energy Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

PDC Energy Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $49.43 average target price and a 89.10% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lilis Energy Inc. and PDC Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.3% and 0% respectively. About 5.7% of Lilis Energy Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of PDC Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lilis Energy Inc. -25.4% -50.23% -73.84% -84.14% -93.42% -77.66% PDC Energy Inc. -3.4% -19.39% -31.09% -15.77% -54.51% -3.46%

For the past year Lilis Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than PDC Energy Inc.

Summary

PDC Energy Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Lilis Energy Inc.

Lilis Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, acquires, drills for, and produces oil and natural gas properties and prospects in the United States. The company holds interests in approximately 6,924 net acres in the Delaware Basin and approximately 14,254 net acres in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 550,705 barrels of oil; and 3,871,506 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Recovery Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Lilis Energy, Inc. in December 2013. Lilis Energy, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil. The Gas Marketing segment purchases, aggregates, and sells natural gas. This segment markets natural gas to third-party marketers and natural gas utilities, as well as to industrial and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 341.4 million barrels of crude oil equivalent of proved reserves; and owned an interest in approximately 2,900 gross productive wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.