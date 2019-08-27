Lilis Energy Inc. (LLEX) and New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Contrasting side by side

Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) and New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lilis Energy Inc. 1 0.39 N/A -0.73 0.00 New Concept Energy Inc. 2 12.02 N/A -0.13 0.00

Demonstrates Lilis Energy Inc. and New Concept Energy Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lilis Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% -11.2% New Concept Energy Inc. 0.00% -8.5% -3.8%

Volatility and Risk

Lilis Energy Inc.’s current beta is 0.88 and it happens to be 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, New Concept Energy Inc.’s 82.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.82 beta.

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lilis Energy Inc. Its rival New Concept Energy Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 21.9 and 21.9 respectively. New Concept Energy Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Lilis Energy Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.3% of Lilis Energy Inc. shares and 2.6% of New Concept Energy Inc. shares. About 5.7% of Lilis Energy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lilis Energy Inc. -25.4% -50.23% -73.84% -84.14% -93.42% -77.66% New Concept Energy Inc. 2.77% -6.53% -15.92% 0.05% -31.89% 25.52%

For the past year Lilis Energy Inc. had bearish trend while New Concept Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

New Concept Energy Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Lilis Energy Inc.

Lilis Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, acquires, drills for, and produces oil and natural gas properties and prospects in the United States. The company holds interests in approximately 6,924 net acres in the Delaware Basin and approximately 14,254 net acres in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 550,705 barrels of oil; and 3,871,506 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Recovery Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Lilis Energy, Inc. in December 2013. Lilis Energy, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.