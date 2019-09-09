Lilis Energy Inc. (LLEX) and Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Comparison side by side

Both Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) and Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lilis Energy Inc. 1 0.41 N/A -0.73 0.00 Laredo Petroleum Inc. 3 0.68 N/A 0.99 3.35

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Lilis Energy Inc. and Laredo Petroleum Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lilis Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% -11.2% Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0.00% 21.2% 9.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.88 beta indicates that Lilis Energy Inc. is 12.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s beta is 1.45 which is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.3% of Lilis Energy Inc. shares and 99.9% of Laredo Petroleum Inc. shares. Lilis Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.7%. Comparatively, Laredo Petroleum Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lilis Energy Inc. -25.4% -50.23% -73.84% -84.14% -93.42% -77.66% Laredo Petroleum Inc. 12.54% 11.41% 11.78% -13.99% -65.02% -8.29%

For the past year Lilis Energy Inc. was more bearish than Laredo Petroleum Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Laredo Petroleum Inc. beats Lilis Energy Inc.

Lilis Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, acquires, drills for, and produces oil and natural gas properties and prospects in the United States. The company holds interests in approximately 6,924 net acres in the Delaware Basin and approximately 14,254 net acres in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 550,705 barrels of oil; and 3,871,506 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Recovery Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Lilis Energy, Inc. in December 2013. Lilis Energy, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2016, it had assembled 127,847 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 167,100 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.