Lilis Energy Inc. (LLEX) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lilis Energy Inc. has 59.3% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Lilis Energy Inc. has 5.7% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 5.95% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Lilis Energy Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lilis Energy Inc. 0.00% 0.00% -11.20% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Lilis Energy Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Lilis Energy Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Lilis Energy Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lilis Energy Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.27 1.90 2.67 2.65

Lilis Energy Inc. presently has an average price target of $1.5, suggesting a potential upside of 380.15%. The rivals have a potential upside of 87.54%. Based on the results shown earlier the equities research analysts’ opionion is that Lilis Energy Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Lilis Energy Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lilis Energy Inc. -25.4% -50.23% -73.84% -84.14% -93.42% -77.66% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Lilis Energy Inc. has -77.66% weaker performance while Lilis Energy Inc.’s competitors have 25.63% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lilis Energy Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4. Competitively, Lilis Energy Inc.’s rivals have 2.06 and 2.10 for Current and Quick Ratio. Lilis Energy Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lilis Energy Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Lilis Energy Inc. is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.88. In other hand, Lilis Energy Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Lilis Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Lilis Energy Inc.’s peers beat Lilis Energy Inc.

Lilis Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, acquires, drills for, and produces oil and natural gas properties and prospects in the United States. The company holds interests in approximately 6,924 net acres in the Delaware Basin and approximately 14,254 net acres in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 550,705 barrels of oil; and 3,871,506 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Recovery Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Lilis Energy, Inc. in December 2013. Lilis Energy, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.