Lilis Energy Inc. (LLEX) and Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) and Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lilis Energy Inc. 1 0.38 N/A -0.73 0.00 Enservco Corporation N/A 0.41 N/A -0.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see Lilis Energy Inc. and Enservco Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Lilis Energy Inc. and Enservco Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lilis Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% -11.2% Enservco Corporation 0.00% -52.1% -8.3%

Risk and Volatility

Lilis Energy Inc.’s current beta is 0.88 and it happens to be 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Enservco Corporation on the other hand, has 1.83 beta which makes it 83.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lilis Energy Inc. Its rival Enservco Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Enservco Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Lilis Energy Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lilis Energy Inc. and Enservco Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.3% and 40.2%. About 5.7% of Lilis Energy Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Enservco Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lilis Energy Inc. -25.4% -50.23% -73.84% -84.14% -93.42% -77.66% Enservco Corporation -3.07% 16.56% 5.86% -5.44% -55.3% 24.48%

For the past year Lilis Energy Inc. had bearish trend while Enservco Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Enservco Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Lilis Energy Inc.

Lilis Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, acquires, drills for, and produces oil and natural gas properties and prospects in the United States. The company holds interests in approximately 6,924 net acres in the Delaware Basin and approximately 14,254 net acres in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 550,705 barrels of oil; and 3,871,506 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Recovery Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Lilis Energy, Inc. in December 2013. Lilis Energy, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 650 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the Southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain Region consisting of eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, and western North Dakota and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including southwestern Kansas, Texas panhandle, northwestern Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.