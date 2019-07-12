Lilis Energy, Inc. (LLEX) Analysts See $-0.09 EPS; TINGYI CAYMAN ISLANDS HLDGS CP ORDINARY (TCYMF) Sellers Decreased By 5.36% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Lilis Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.18 EPS. After having $-0.24 EPS previously, Lilis Energy, Inc.’s analysts see -62.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.0081 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5782. About 286,408 shares traded. Lilis Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) has declined 75.87% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LLEX News: 03/04/2018 – Lilis Energy Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 15/05/2018 – Southpaw Asset Management Buys 3.5% Position in Lilis Energy; 10/04/2018 – Lilis Energy: Michael G. Long Appointed as New Member of the Board; 27/03/2018 – Lilis Energy Announces Grizzly #2H And Lion #3H IP24 Rate; 23/05/2018 – LILIS ENERGY INC – OPTION AGREEMENT HAS A TERM COMMENCING MAY 21, 2018 AND TERMINATING JANUARY 1, 2027, PURSUANT TO ITS ONE-TIME OPTION; 23/05/2018 – Lilis Energy Announces Crude Oil Gathering Agreement With Salt Creek Midstream, an Arm Energy Holdings’ Affiliate; 23/05/2018 – LILIS ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO CRUDE OIL GATHERING AGREEMENT WITH SALT CREEK MIDSTREAM, LLC, AN ARM ENERGY HOLDINGS’ AFFILIATE; 10/04/2018 – LILIS ENERGY NAMES CEO; 08/03/2018 Lilis Energy Provides Operational Update And Review Of Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2017 Operations; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lilis Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LLEX)

TINGYI CAYMAN ISLANDS HLDGS CP ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) had a decrease of 5.36% in short interest. TCYMF’s SI was 11.40 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.36% from 12.04M shares previously. It closed at $1.63 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Tingyi Holding Corp., an investment holding company, makes and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China.

Tingyi Holding Corp., an investment holding company, makes and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $9.64 billion. The firm operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, Instant Food, and Others divisions. It has a 22.03 P/E ratio. It offers ready-to-drink teas, bottled water, juice drinks, carbonated drinks, sandwich crackers, egg rolls, cakes, and vitamin and milk drinks primarily under the Master Kong brand.

Lilis Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX)