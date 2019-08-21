LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) EPS Estimated At $-0.02; Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund Has 1.24 Sentiment

Analysts expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) to report $-0.02 EPS on September, 12.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, LightPath Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.79% or $0.019 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7. About 9,214 shares traded. LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) has declined 69.92% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.92% the S&P500. Some Historical LPTH News: 19/04/2018 DJ LightPath Technologies Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPTH)

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.11, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 26 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 21 sold and decreased holdings in Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund. The hedge funds in our database now have: 3.04 million shares, down from 3.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 16 Increased: 16 New Position: 10.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company has market cap of $18.07 million. The firm offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, GRADIUM glass lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $3,450 activity. The insider GAYNOR JOSEPH J JR bought $3,450.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.87, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold LightPath Technologies, Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 6.74 million shares or 0.91% less from 6.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manatuck Hill Prtn Llc reported 0.75% of its portfolio in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH). First Interstate Bancorp accumulated 59,000 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc accumulated 824,377 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH). Advisory Ser Network Llc holds 0% in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) or 4 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) for 14,525 shares. Creative Planning has 0% invested in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0% or 86,000 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) or 294,126 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Llc holds 88,989 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,000 were accumulated by Pnc Financial Service Group Incorporated. Morgan Stanley has 16 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 24,311 were accumulated by Vertex One Asset. Virtu Fincl Ltd Co holds 24,481 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH).

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The company has market cap of $306.91 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 1.37% of its portfolio in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund for 134,233 shares. Botty Investors Llc owns 184,415 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Family Management Corp has 0.62% invested in the company for 71,550 shares. The Texas-based Oxbow Advisors Llc has invested 0.62% in the stock. Robinson Capital Management Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 90,624 shares.

