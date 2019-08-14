LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Industrial Electrical Equipment companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

LightPath Technologies Inc. has 27% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 47.96% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand LightPath Technologies Inc. has 4.5% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 11.06% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have LightPath Technologies Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies Inc. 0.00% -4.90% -3.70% Industry Average 22.75% 38.90% 8.02%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing LightPath Technologies Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 123.61M 543.40M 17.82

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for LightPath Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.67 2.77

The potential upside of the peers is 75.81%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of LightPath Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LightPath Technologies Inc. -13.19% -24.47% -53.9% -56.97% -69.92% -52.35% Industry Average 4.29% 6.09% 17.44% 31.02% 78.46% 38.76%

For the past year LightPath Technologies Inc. has -52.35% weaker performance while LightPath Technologies Inc.’s peers have 38.76% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LightPath Technologies Inc. are 3.5 and 2.1. Competitively, LightPath Technologies Inc.’s peers have 2.93 and 2.17 for Current and Quick Ratio. LightPath Technologies Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LightPath Technologies Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.07 shows that LightPath Technologies Inc. is 93.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, LightPath Technologies Inc.’s peers are 24.33% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Dividends

LightPath Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

LightPath Technologies Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, GRADIUM glass lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and China, as well as through distributors and channel partners in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.