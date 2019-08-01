LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) and Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) Comparing side by side

LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) and Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Industrial Electrical Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies Inc. 1 0.55 N/A -0.07 0.00 Capstone Turbine Corporation 1 0.64 N/A -0.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of LightPath Technologies Inc. and Capstone Turbine Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has LightPath Technologies Inc. and Capstone Turbine Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies Inc. 0.00% -4.9% -3.7% Capstone Turbine Corporation 0.00% -57.7% -24%

Risk and Volatility

LightPath Technologies Inc.’s -0.18 beta indicates that its volatility is 118.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Capstone Turbine Corporation’s 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

LightPath Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Capstone Turbine Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1 Quick Ratio. LightPath Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Capstone Turbine Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for LightPath Technologies Inc. and Capstone Turbine Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Capstone Turbine Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Capstone Turbine Corporation’s potential upside is 174.91% and its average price target is $2.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.1% of LightPath Technologies Inc. shares and 11.9% of Capstone Turbine Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of LightPath Technologies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.7% of Capstone Turbine Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LightPath Technologies Inc. -24.74% -21.21% -30.94% -36.54% -45.27% -21.21% Capstone Turbine Corporation -3.63% -12.38% 2.04% -2.88% -41.16% 34.64%

For the past year LightPath Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Capstone Turbine Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors LightPath Technologies Inc. beats Capstone Turbine Corporation.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, GRADIUM glass lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and China, as well as through distributors and channel partners in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply. The companyÂ’s microturbines are also used as battery charging generators for hybrid electric vehicle applications. It also provides various accessories, including rotary gas compressors with digital controls; heat recovery modules for CHP applications; dual mode controllers that allow automatic transition between grid connect and stand-alone modes; batteries with digital controls for stand-alone or dual-mode operations; batteries with digital controls; power servers for multipacked installations; protocol converters for Internet access; packaging options; and miscellaneous parts, such as frames, exhaust ducting, backflow dampers, and installation hardware. In addition, the company remanufactures microturbine engines; and provides after-market parts and services. It markets and sells its products primarily through distributors and original equipment manufacturers. Capstone Turbine Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chatsworth, California.