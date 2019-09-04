LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) Analysts See $-0.02 EPS; LHC Group (LHCG)’s Sentiment Is 1.15

Analysts expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) to report $-0.02 EPS on September, 12.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, LightPath Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $0.82. About 151,254 shares traded. LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) has declined 69.92% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.92% the S&P500. Some Historical LPTH News: 19/04/2018 DJ LightPath Technologies Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPTH)

LHC Group Inc (LHCG) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 107 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 93 sold and reduced their holdings in LHC Group Inc. The funds in our database now own: 27.99 million shares, down from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding LHC Group Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 78 Increased: 71 New Position: 36.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc holds 3.01% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. for 152,442 shares.

LHC Group, Inc., a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.75 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. It has a 43.03 P/E ratio. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Analysts await LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 14.74% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.95 per share. LHCG’s profit will be $34.47M for 27.19 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by LHC Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.87% EPS growth.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company has market cap of $19.00 million. The firm offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, GRADIUM glass lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $3,450 activity. GAYNOR JOSEPH J JR bought $3,450 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.87, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold LightPath Technologies, Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 6.74 million shares or 0.91% less from 6.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.