LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acorn International Inc. (NYSE:ATV)

As Catalog & Mail Order Houses companies, LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) and Acorn International Inc. (NYSE:ATV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. 1 0.45 N/A -0.98 0.00 Acorn International Inc. 25 1.32 N/A 16.27 1.08

In table 1 we can see LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. and Acorn International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) and Acorn International Inc. (NYSE:ATV)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% -76.7% Acorn International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. is 151.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of -0.51. From a competition point of view, Acorn International Inc. has a 0.33 beta which is 67.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.4. Meanwhile, Acorn International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Acorn International Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. and Acorn International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.1% and 0.1%. Insiders held 15.83% of LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Acorn International Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. 0.5% 0.98% 3.33% 90.56% -19.38% 20.27% Acorn International Inc. -4.28% -14.53% -38.44% -24.57% -29.14% -15.68%

For the past year LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. has 20.27% stronger performance while Acorn International Inc. has -15.68% weaker performance.

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products. The company offers its products through lightinthebox.com, miniinthebox.com, ouku.com, and other Websites, as well as through mobile applications; and sells its products through online marketplace platforms. It also provides logistic and marketing services; and mobile application software development and information technology support services. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. has a strategic alliance with Gati Limited to expand its e-commerce business in India. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Acorn International, Inc., an integrated multi-platform marketing company, develops, promotes, and sells a portfolio of proprietary-branded products; and third parties products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distribution Sales. The company, through its direct sales business platform, markets and sells products directly to consumers through its outbound marketing platform and Internet sales platform. It also provides its products through its nationwide distribution network. The company offers approximately 250 products under electronic learning, health, collectibles, mobile phone, and kitchen and household product categories. Acorn International, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.