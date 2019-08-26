LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) and its peers on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Catalog & Mail Order Houses companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.1% of LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.91% of all Catalog & Mail Order Houses’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. has 15.83% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 5.73% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% -76.70% Industry Average 8.54% 47.28% 5.35%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 1.60B 18.69B 56.17

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 4.71 2.90

As a group, Catalog & Mail Order Houses companies have a potential upside of 77.11%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. 0.5% 0.98% 3.33% 90.56% -19.38% 20.27% Industry Average 6.32% 22.10% 29.14% 37.95% 35.19% 47.86%

For the past year LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. has weaker performance than LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd.’s peers.

Liquidity

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.55 and has 1.26 Quick Ratio. LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of -0.51 shows that LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. is 151.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd.’s peers are 64.10% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.64 beta.

Dividends

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products. The company offers its products through lightinthebox.com, miniinthebox.com, ouku.com, and other Websites, as well as through mobile applications; and sells its products through online marketplace platforms. It also provides logistic and marketing services; and mobile application software development and information technology support services. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. has a strategic alliance with Gati Limited to expand its e-commerce business in India. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.