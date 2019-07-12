Lightbridge (LTBR) Forms $0.68 Double Bottom; Rbc Bearings (ROLL) Shorts Increased By 6.88%

Rbc Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) had an increase of 6.88% in short interest. ROLL’s SI was 559,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.88% from 523,000 shares previously. With 143,200 avg volume, 4 days are for Rbc Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)’s short sellers to cover ROLL’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $162.58. About 93,965 shares traded. RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has risen 13.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ROLL News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in RBC Bearings; 19/04/2018 – DJ RBC Bearings Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROLL); 22/03/2018 – RBC Bearings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B; 30/05/2018 – RBC Bearings Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 24%; 30/05/2018 – RBC BEARINGS INC – BACKLOG, AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $392.1 MLN COMPARED TO $354.1 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $4.03 billion. It operates in four divisions: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. It has a 38.16 P/E ratio. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

