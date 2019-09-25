Light Street Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Netflix (NFLX) by $1.87 Million; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, New England Private Wealth Advisors Upped Its Position by $322,202

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 5,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 303,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.54M, down from 308,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $256.08. About 2.19 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix accused of rigging bonuses for top executives; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 26/03/2018 – No Netflix, no selfies at Cannes Film Festival this year; 08/03/2018 – Netflix CEO says the company will see $15 billion in revenue this year:; 20/03/2018 – ‘The Crown’ producers apologize for royal show pay disparity; 10/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Noted former Chicago police detective not amused by Netflix comedian’s parody; 18/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Picks Up Ice Cube’s Modern Christmas Carol ‘Humbug’; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 21/05/2018 – NETFLIX IN MULTI-YEAR PACT WITH BARACK & MICHELLE OBAMA; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam –

New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 38.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc bought 2,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,325 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, up from 6,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $131.64. About 868,191 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Ne has invested 4.93% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Natl Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd invested 1.62% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Inverness Counsel Limited Liability accumulated 2.94% or 412,734 shares. Sigma Counselors holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,838 shares. Shikiar Asset Mngmt holds 2,103 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.94% or 1.34M shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 81,298 shares. Fairfield Bush owns 0.86% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 18,007 shares. Intersect Capital Ltd Llc reported 10,472 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt has invested 0.51% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sigma Planning Corporation holds 77,909 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Orca Inv Mngmt Lc owns 3,651 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Liability Company Oh accumulated 1,513 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Discovery Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company Ct reported 262,500 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw reported 105,566 shares.

New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $966.13 million and $413.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc by 80,557 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $499,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Great Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever – Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney Plus launches preorders for streaming service – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Factors Drive People to Sign Up for a Streaming Service – Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Big Court Rulings Out Of Europe – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Altria, Apple, Netflix, Slack And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in ABMD, NFLX, and CARB of Filing Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why the Most Bullish Analyst Is Dialing Down Netflix – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Netflix dips after soft data report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “It Appears Netflix Subscribers Are Returning – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 12, 2019.