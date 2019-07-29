Light Street Capital Management Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $23.61 Million; Stock Rose; As Cummins (CMI) Stock Rose, West Coast Financial Has Lifted by $603,194 Its Stake

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 201,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 420,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.56M, down from 622,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $140.97. About 10.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals:; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 16/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 3,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,652 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21M, up from 41,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $174.19. About 728,926 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 1.34 million shares to 3.59 million shares, valued at $96.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 125,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Lc invested in 642,475 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc holds 6.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14.24 million shares. Hound Partners has 8.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alexandria Limited Liability Com invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Com Ltd owns 580,778 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 52,027 shares. 224,212 were accumulated by Cornerstone Capital. Bar Harbor Tru holds 138,723 shares or 9.11% of its portfolio. Goelzer Management reported 1.43% stake. Bristol John W & New York stated it has 926,073 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 1.59% or 62,262 shares. Chevy Chase Holdings has 4.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7.57M shares. First Dallas Securities has 5,760 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Cim Invest Mangement has 1.41% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 31,083 shares. Yhb Advisors accumulated 202,851 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Et Al reported 0.33% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Stratos Wealth Prtn reported 4,033 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 3,200 shares. Gam Holdings Ag holds 9,962 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Foster & Motley Incorporated has invested 0.64% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moreover, Mackay Shields Lc has 0.21% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Bnp Paribas Asset invested in 0.04% or 29,627 shares. 15,743 were reported by Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd. Franklin Resource owns 3.34M shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. First Citizens Natl Bank And Trust Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Acadian Asset Management Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 94,168 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 2,212 shares.

