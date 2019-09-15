Light Street Capital Management Trimmed Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding as Stock Declined; Automatic Data Processing In (Put) (ADP) Holder Barclays Plc Decreased Position by $15.00 Million

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 65.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 95,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 51,057 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.68 million, down from 146,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Trump jabs Amazon for a fourth time in a week, saying the post office loses billions serving retailer; 13/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Amazon Recalls Portable Power Banks Due to Fire and Chemical Burn Hazards (Recall Alert); 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland; 19/03/2018 – Airbus Is Said to Weigh New A330 Cargo Model, Spurred by Amazon; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s SoftBank wants Flipkart to wait for Amazon offer – Mint; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON AND WHOLE FOODS MARKET EXPANDS GROCERY FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN DENVER, SACRAMENTO AND SAN DIEGO; 19/04/2018 – The Disruptive Effect of Amazon Prime on UK Retail 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Amazon.com Announces Commencement of Offer to Exchange Certain Outstanding Unregistered Notes for New Registered Notes; 02/04/2018 – Revolutionary Lotus 39 Hair Loss Treatment Debuts on Amazon; 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (Put) (ADP) by 92.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc sold 90,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 7,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27 million, down from 98,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $159.74. About 1.91M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%; 16/03/2018 – SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES – CO’S 29 PCT EFFECTIVE STAKE IN ADP IS HELD THROUGH CO’S UNIT, SEMBCORP DEVELOPMENT INDIA; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%); 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everett Harris And Co Ca has 4,556 shares. Colorado-based Centurylink Inv Mngmt has invested 0.36% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Telos Mngmt holds 0.07% or 1,465 shares in its portfolio. 1,588 are held by Crestwood Advsrs Grp Inc Lc. Altfest L J & Comm stated it has 1,345 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Cibc Bank Usa has invested 0.13% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0.21% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,653 shares. Texas Yale Cap owns 8,337 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Citizens & Northern accumulated 0.2% or 2,210 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors Incorporated owns 1,666 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Marco Management Lc reported 0.09% stake. Bartlett And owns 104,013 shares. Van Strum & Towne Inc holds 6.95% or 59,117 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability accumulated 23,205 shares.

Barclays Plc, which manages about $163.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 51,016 shares to 54,616 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jabil Inc (Call) (NYSE:JBL) by 39,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14M for 30.03 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.96 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.