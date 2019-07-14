Light Street Capital Management Stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) Raised by $36.38 Million as Market Value Rose; Teton Advisors Maintains Stake in Avid Technology (AVID)

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 66.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 1.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.69M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.34M, up from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $40.33. About 2.16M shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Avid Technology Inc (AVID) by 44.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 260,042 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, up from 180,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Avid Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.73M market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.32. About 332,994 shares traded. Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has risen 54.96% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.53% the S&P500. Some Historical AVID News: 30/05/2018 – Avid NEXIS | E5 NL Nearline Storage Solution Now Available; 15/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES SCHEDULE FOR REQUIRED REPAYMENTS OF TERM LOAN; 15/03/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – GREW TOTAL REVENUE BACKLOG TO $536.1 MLN AS OF END OF 2017, UP 25% FROM $429.3 MLN YEAR PRIOR; 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Next Generation Maestro l PowerWall Display Solution for Affordable Studio Production; 09/03/2018 – Avid Upgrades MTV3’s News Production Infrastructure; 15/03/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – QTRLY LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.02; 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Additional Cloud-based Apps, Services and Solutions to Accelerate News Production and Delivery; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 09/03/2018 – Avid Upgrades MTV3’s News Production Infrastructure; 19/04/2018 – DJ Avid Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVID)

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 51,700 shares to 593,135 shares, valued at $51.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stoneco Ltd by 165,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 684,100 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

