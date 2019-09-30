Light Street Capital Management Stake in World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Has Raised by $9.83 Million as Valuation Declined; Yorktown Management & Research Co Increased Stake in Keycorp (KEY) as Shares Rose

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 23.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 136,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 729,630 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.69 million, up from 593,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 686,932 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 08/03/2018 – WWE, GOL IN PACT TO BROADCAST WEEKLY WWE HIGHLIGHT SHOWS; 17/04/2018 – Two More Championship Matches Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWE); 10/05/2018 – 5 and WWE® Announce Broadcast Agreement to Televise Raw® in the Philippines; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – Buffett Comparisons May Swell for Fund Manager After Big WWE Bet; 21/03/2018 – WGNO: TV EXCLUSIVE: WWE Superstar Booker T. talks WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans!; 05/03/2018 – WWE & SNICKERS EXPAND WRESTLEMANIA PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q ADJ. OIBDA $35.2M, REPORTED PRELIM AT LEAST $30M

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 60.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 49,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 130,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32M, up from 81,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.86. About 8.90 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net $418M; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS 10.03 PCT; 19/04/2018 – KEY SEES ’18 NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVG LOAN UNDER 40-60 BPS TARGET; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – KeyCorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Craig Buffie, KeyCorp’s Chief Human Resources Officer, To Retire In 2018; Brian Fishel Named Chief Human Resources Officer; 05/03/2018 Bruce Murphy, Keycorp’s Head Of Corporate Responsibility, To Retire In 2018; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP SEES FY18 NET INTEREST INCOME $3.95B-$4.05B; 24/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peapack Gladstone has 0.17% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 226,711 shares. 80.16 million are held by Blackrock Inc. Tcw Grp Inc holds 262,014 shares. State Street invested 0.07% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Jefferies Grp Ltd reported 14,518 shares. Synovus Financial Corp owns 2,265 shares. Cwm Ltd owns 1,177 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp has invested 0.25% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Twin Management Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Montag A Associates Incorporated, a Georgia-based fund reported 65,955 shares. Management Company invested in 2,154 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs accumulated 14,795 shares.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $264.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First American Financial Corp. (NYSE:FAF) by 18,000 shares to 11,921 shares, valued at $640,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 125,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,500 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Controls International Plc.

