Light Street Capital Management Stake in Wayfair (W) Has Raised by $14.28 Million; Hca Healthcare (HCA) Position Maintained by Crescent Park Management Lp

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 111.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 97,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 185,800 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.13M, up from 87,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $134.03. About 1.10M shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 22/03/2018 – Report: Wayfair, Levi’s Lead in E-mail Marketing Methods; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Wayfair Adding 450 Jobs In New York — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to its Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Wayfair to Launch Way Day, a New Retail Holiday for Home; 16/04/2018 – On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of South Dakota vs. Wayfair, which will determine the constitutionality of a South Dakota law imposing sales tax burdens on out-of-state internet businesses with no physical presence in the state; 20/03/2018 – Wayfair Mobile Shopping App Can Turn Virtually Every Home into a Furniture Showroom; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 308,481 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.70 million, up from 286,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $129.84. About 501,467 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of

