Light Street Capital Management Maintains Stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW); As Rpm Intl (RPM) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Chilton Investment Co Has Lifted Position

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 152% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 125,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 207,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.37M, up from 82,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $212.52. About 407,971 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 24/04/2018 – Stealth Security Adds Two Palo Alto Networks Veterans to Executive Team as President and CEO and VP of Worldwide Sales; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Evident.Io; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 147.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 33,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 55,727 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 22,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $61.04. About 155,454 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 19/03/2018 – RPM SEES DEAL ADDING WITHIN 1 YR EX COSTS; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPM International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPM); 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 23/03/2018 – PriusChat: Lowest RPM’s at highway speed?; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 24/05/2018 – RPM International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 7 Days

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stoneco Ltd by 165,073 shares to 684,100 shares, valued at $28.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 94,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,350 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Lp has 2,700 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Ltd accumulated 111,205 shares. Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Regions Financial holds 54,438 shares. Old Natl National Bank & Trust In has invested 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Suntrust Banks invested in 5,864 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 8,150 shares. Frontier Cap Mgmt Limited reported 247,293 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.05% or 175,800 shares. 16,616 are owned by Bourgeon Management Limited Com. First Interstate Bancorp invested in 0% or 85 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc owns 6,641 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Somerset Group Inc Ltd Llc has invested 1.51% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Grandeur Peak Glob Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 5,875 shares. Swiss Bankshares stated it has 361,400 shares.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $18.74 million activity. Shares for $8.65M were sold by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D. 7,500 shares were sold by Klarich Lee, worth $1.68M on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $6.53 million was made by ZUK NIR on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Can FireEye Stock Really Double in the Next 2 Years? – The Motley Fool” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Palo Alto Networks Appoints Two New Members to Board of Directors… – PRNewswire” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Palo Alto Networks To Acquire Demisto For Security Orchestration – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Best Buy Reports Solid Holiday Sales and Subscription Growth Fuels Palo Alto Networks – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,880 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $155.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 36,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.98 million shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance (NASDAQ:ULTA).