Light Street Capital Management Maintains Holding in Wayfair (W); Pg&E (PCG) Shareholder Bluemountain Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $86.30 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 111.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 97,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 185,800 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.13M, up from 87,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $105.39. About 938,744 shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q NET REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 08/05/2018 – Bloomberg Tax Survey Finds Diverse State Nexus Standards As Wayfair Decision Looms; 23/05/2018 – Wayfair 3D University to Accelerate Industry-Wide Innovation in Visual Merchandising; 20/03/2018 – Wayfair Mobile Shopping App Can Turn Virtually Every Home into a Furniture Showroom; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 02/04/2018 – Same Group that predicted Facebook fallout predicting a crash in $W Wayfair Stock in 2018. $W is the real tax avoider. Short term target $30; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss $107.8M; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 91c; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils lnspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of Products; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils Inspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 78.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 3.92M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.69 million, down from 5.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.21% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. About 8.64 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Extreme Weather Driven By Climate Change Has Caused Unprecedented Wildfires, Creating a ‘New Normal’ for Californi; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 06:06 PM; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 09:47 AM; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES PG&E TO A3 & PG&E CORP TO Baa1, OUTLOOKS ARE; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Pg&E To A3 And Pg&E Corp To Baa1, Outlooks Are Negative; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 04:16 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MLN $4,268 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold W shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 67.63 million shares or 5.01% less from 71.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 30,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation reported 604 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.73% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). British Columbia Mngmt, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 47,125 shares. 11,200 are held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Jane Street Group Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 9,593 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt, Texas-based fund reported 12,000 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 26,043 shares. Sei Invs owns 45,118 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson holds 0% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 195 shares. Samlyn Capital Lc accumulated 354,245 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 43 shares or 0% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Company reported 1,533 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.02% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 37,070 shares to 150,920 shares, valued at $22.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everbridge Inc by 366,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 503,550 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.61 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lord Abbett Com Limited Liability Com reported 1.42 million shares. Moreover, First Personal Fincl Serv has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 550 shares. 24,659 are held by Creative Planning. Pnc Fin Svcs Grp Inc accumulated 0% or 7,010 shares. Moreover, Silver Point Capital Lp has 37.52% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 2.68 million shares. Kemnay Advisory Ser Incorporated reported 115,969 shares. New Generation Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 279,492 shares. Salem Investment Counselors accumulated 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 759,079 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street Corporation owns 5.98 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Boothbay Fund Limited reported 0.04% stake. 4.19M are held by Nokota Management L P. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Llc invested 0.9% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Van Eck holds 58,591 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.70 million for 2.80 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.