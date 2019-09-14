Light Street Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $9.49 Million; Fir Tree Has Raised Its Position in Extended Stay Amer (STAY) by $32.44 Million as Share Price Declined

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 232.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 2.90 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.96 million, up from 871,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.98. About 3.65 million shares traded or 69.84% up from the average. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 71,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 348,850 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.73 million, down from 420,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $293,938 activity. $147,644 worth of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) shares were bought by Nicholson Brian T..

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Losing Lisa Su Would Be a Terrible for AMD (and AMD Stock) â€” But a Big Win for IBM – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why AMD Stock Will Survive the Trade War – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow, S&P Rebound as Consumers Calm Market – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Jack Ma exits as China tech 2.0 unease sets in – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Fir Tree Inc, which manages about $18.45B and $999.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 67,447 shares to 143,554 shares, valued at $7.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capitol Invt Corp Iv by 230,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Mosaic Acquisition Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kennedy Management stated it has 551,976 shares. Hrt Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 31,795 shares. Long Pond Cap Ltd Partnership holds 2.31% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 4.55 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 24,151 shares in its portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0% or 1,351 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer And Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 12,227 shares. 159,766 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Becker Capital stated it has 0.78% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc invested in 0.01% or 1.91 million shares. The Florida-based Raymond James And Associate has invested 0.05% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) or 35,559 shares. Penn Capital has 0.55% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 330,553 shares. Thompson Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.49% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). James Investment Rech Incorporated holds 6,100 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Herald Inv Mgmt holds 30,600 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt holds 4.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 244,246 shares. 59,704 were accumulated by Winfield Associate Inc. Junto Capital Management LP accumulated 67,356 shares. Montgomery Inv Inc has 1.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,478 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,338 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Burns J W And Ny holds 5.53% or 178,499 shares. Truepoint Inc holds 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 9,989 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 259,341 shares. Bailard stated it has 2.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wesbanco Fincl Bank invested in 329,515 shares or 2.15% of the stock. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi holds 0% or 27,949 shares in its portfolio. 107,179 are held by Ycg Ltd Liability Com. 3,323 were accumulated by Asset Mgmt Group Inc. West Coast Financial Llc holds 6,770 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft acquires Movere – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.