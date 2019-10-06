Light Street Capital Management Lifted Its Holding in World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) by $9.83 Million; As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Cohen Lawrence B Trimmed Its Holding by $372,048

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 23.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 136,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 729,630 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.69M, up from 593,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $70.25. About 1.44 million shares traded or 25.02% up from the average. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 08/03/2018 – WWE, GOL IN PACT TO BROADCAST WEEKLY WWE HIGHLIGHT SHOWS; 16/03/2018 – WrestleMania® Returns to New York/New Jersey; 23/04/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® is Sold Out; 27/04/2018 – Last month, the WWE signed a 10-year deal with Saudi Arabia; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 1Q Adjusted Oibda At Least $30 Million; 10/05/2018 – 5 and WWE® Announce Broadcast Agreement to Televise Raw® in the Philippines; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2Q Adjusted Oibda $30M-$34M; 05/03/2018 – WWE & SNICKERS EXPAND WRESTLEMANIA PARTNERSHIP; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt LP Exits Position in WWE; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q ADJ. OIBDA $35.2M, REPORTED PRELIM AT LEAST $30M

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 2,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 15,693 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90 million, down from 17,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $229.4. About 1.42 million shares traded or 30.28% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.02, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold WWE shares while 80 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 54.14 million shares or 6.03% more from 51.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.05% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) or 170,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) or 45,036 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 4,764 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 1.41M shares. Polar Asset Mgmt Ptnrs reported 0.35% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Virtu Financial Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 93 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.02% or 4,103 shares. Bbt Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.27% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Atria Investments Limited accumulated 53,799 shares or 0% of the stock. Whittier Tru has 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Sirios LP holds 1.82% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 392,749 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 966,210 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Paloma Prtnrs Management Co holds 0.16% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) or 128,057 shares.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 68,040 shares to 264,960 shares, valued at $57.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 140,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 521,920 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).