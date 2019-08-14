Light Street Capital Management Increases Stake in Netflix (NFLX); Suvretta Capital Management Stake in Anthem (ANTM) Has Lowered by $5.21 Million

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 1,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 308,752 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.09 million, up from 307,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $13.76 during the last trading session, reaching $298.52. About 6.03 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 05/04/2018 – Considering its growth possibilities, Cramer puts Spotify in a league with the likes of Netflix; 17/04/2018 – 04/17 The Cable – IMF, Goldman Sachs & Netflix; 13/04/2018 – Netflix Could Be Hero for Weary Tech Investors Looking for Spark; 06/03/2018 – New Daily: Foxtel could be teaming up with rivals Netflix and Stan to create a mega streaming platform; 14/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly planning to make a weekly TV news show to rival CBS’ ’60 Minutes’; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle’s next act: TV deal with Netflix; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Takes International SVOD Rights to Mateo Gil’s `Thermodynamics’; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 02/05/2018 – Hulu may have half the subscribers Netflix does, but it grew faster this quarter; 29/04/2018 – @1962Kiser Baloney everyone and their uncle will be watching her Netflix show

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 18,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 283,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.27 million, down from 301,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.22% or $12.1 during the last trading session, reaching $274.8. About 958,704 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stitch Fix Inc by 1.85 million shares to 415,176 shares, valued at $11.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 153,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,990 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 309 are held by Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Co Limited accumulated 1,084 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp owns 266 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Melvin Cap Management Lp reported 1.11M shares. Diversified Trust has 0.21% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Dupont invested in 39,313 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Guild Invest Mngmt reported 750 shares. 4,056 were reported by Cutter And Brokerage. Raymond James Fin Advisors accumulated 140,349 shares. Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi owns 0.14% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3,075 shares. California-based United Capital Advisers Llc has invested 0.09% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Lourd Ltd Liability Corp reported 961 shares. Hillman Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 67,071 shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank holds 0.02% or 308 shares in its portfolio.

