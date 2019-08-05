Light Street Capital Management Increases Position in Yandex N V (YNDX); As E O G Resources (EOG) Market Valuation Declined, Roosevelt Investment Group Has Lowered Its Position by $452,295

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in E O G Resources Inc (EOG) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 4,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 97,959 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.32M, down from 102,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in E O G Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $80.79. About 471,601 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 66.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 1.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 2.69 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.34 million, up from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 404,015 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Match Group Inc by 140,597 shares to 939,200 shares, valued at $53.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 153,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,990 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $802.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 41,802 shares to 178,059 shares, valued at $22.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) by 20,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Qualit Etf (QUAL).