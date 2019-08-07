Light Street Capital Management Increased Yandex N V (YNDX) Stake by $36.38 Million; As Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Vista Capital Partners Has Decreased Position

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 66.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 1.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 2.69M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.34M, up from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.1. About 1.51M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.84. About 1,705 shares traded. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) has declined 0.38% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “20 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “26 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New shares selling in Yandex.Taxi IPO – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Checking Up on 5 Stocks Celebrating the World Cup, 1 Year Later – Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Rule Breaker Reviewapalooza – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 94,450 shares to 52,350 shares, valued at $93.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 1.02M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,975 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) news were published by: Quotes.Wsj.com which released: “LL Stock Price & News – Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. – Wall Street Journal” on April 17, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jewett-Cameron Announces Changes to Management and the Board of Directors – PR Newswire” published on February 08, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jewett-Cameron: Undervalued and Under the Radar – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2010. More interesting news about Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Jewett-Cameron Trading Company: An Underrated, Highly Overlooked Company Poised To Deliver Strong Long-Term Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on January 13, 2016 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jewett-Cameron Announces 2nd Quarter Financial Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 15, 2019.