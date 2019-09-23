Light Street Capital Management Increased Its World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Holding by $9.83 Million; Kohls (KSS) Shareholder Philadelphia Trust Company Has Increased Its Holding by $3.00 Million

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 23.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 136,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 729,630 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.69M, up from 593,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $71.07. About 382,235 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q REV. $187.7M, EST. $194.4M; 19/04/2018 – WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Two More Championship Matches Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q Rev $187.7M; 11/04/2018 – The Undertaker™ vs. Rusev™ Casket Match Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q ADJ. OIBDA $35.2M, REPORTED PRELIM AT LEAST $30M; 27/04/2018 – World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will put on a pay-per-view called The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia on Friday, one of the biggest events in the Middle East; 02/04/2018 – First Five WWE® Superstars Officially Enter the Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 09/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Kohls (KSS) by 57.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 63,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 174,360 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.29 million, up from 110,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Kohls for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $48.83. About 1.23 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 02/04/2018 – Kohl’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 16/04/2018 – KSS BOOSTS NOTES, DEBS AMT TO BE ACCEPTED TO ~$500M FROM $300M; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kohl’s crushes estimates; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S ANNOUNCES ENTERPRISE-WIDE COMMITMENT TO CLOUD COMPUTING; 14/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP – KOHL’S CLOUD MIGRATION INCLUDES ASPECTS OF E-COMMERCE, MOBILE AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS; 17/04/2018 – Kohl’s Cares Celebrates Summer with Charles Fuge Books; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight and Downgrades One Class of LBCMT 2007-C3; 27/03/2018 – Kohl’s CEO says ‘big idea’ behind Amazon partnership is driving traffic; 17/04/2018 – Kohl’s Cares Celebrates Summer with Charles Fuge Books

