Light Street Capital Management Holding in Wayfair (W) Raised by $14.28 Million as Valuation Declined; Brinker Capital Stake in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Has Lifted by $376,203

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 48.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 4,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 13,004 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, up from 8,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $98.77. About 2.01M shares traded or 17.55% up from the average. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 111.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 97,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 185,800 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.13M, up from 87,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.60% or $5.92 during the last trading session, reaching $122.75. About 2.46M shares traded or 28.39% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 16/05/2018 – Wayfair Partners with PayBright to Offer Flexible Financing Option for Canadian Customers; 22/03/2018 – Report: Wayfair, Levi’s Lead in E-mail Marketing Methods; 18/04/2018 – NACS: South Dakota v. Wayfair Decision will have Major Implications for Main Street Retailers; 16/04/2018 – On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of South Dakota vs. Wayfair, which will determine the constitutionality of a South Dakota law imposing sales tax burdens on out-of-state internet businesses with no physical presence in the state; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to Its Bd of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Wayfair to Launch Way Day, a New Retail Holiday for Home; 22/03/2018 – Wayfair Adding 450 Jobs In New York — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS ON APRIL 12, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 22, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Rev $1.4B

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,708 shares to 91,387 shares, valued at $10.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 24,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,420 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 183 were reported by Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 3.23 million shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 107 were accumulated by Capstone Investment Advsr Limited Liability. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 128,972 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested 0.06% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 10,786 shares. Bridges Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Fdx Advsrs reported 2,871 shares. Navellier Associates Inc owns 107,662 shares. Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0.02% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 200,000 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Sterling Capital Mgmt Llc owns 27,936 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Farmers & Merchants Invests owns 389 shares.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Keysight Technologies Announces the First Single Box, Multi-Channel Solution for Wideband mmWave Measurements – Business Wire” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First Integrated Test Package for Industrial Devices Aligned with the Avnu Alliance Qvb Test Plan – Business Wire” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Keysight +7% after beats, in-line view – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “There Is at Least One Really Compelling Reason to Stay with OKTA Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is Splunk Stock or Wayfair Stock Better? – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Stitch Fix Stock Is One of Only a Handful of Retail Names Iâ€™d Hold for the Long Haul – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “InvestorPlace Roundup: Aphria Stock Stands Out Among Marijuana Stocks – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 18,615 shares to 176,436 shares, valued at $25.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 60,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,925 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.61 million activity.