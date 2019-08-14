Light Street Capital Management Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM) Lowered by $24.24 Million as Market Value Declined; As 3M Company (MMM) Shares Declined, Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Upped Position

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 6,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 81,656 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97 million, up from 74,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $164.88. About 3.19M shares traded or 4.79% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 44.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 153,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 187,990 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.77M, down from 341,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $143.88. About 4.83M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME A3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 06/03/2018 – IBISWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- BELIEVE REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE METRIC WILL BE A “BETTER INDICATOR” OF FUTURE REVENUE THAN UNEARNED/DEFERRED REVENUE – CONF CALL; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion, announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com to Use Proceeds to Partially Fund Cash Portion of MuleSoft Acquisition; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Is Tapping Corporate Bond Market, Expected To Issue About $2.5 Billion In Two-tranche Deal — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Vlocity Announces Industry Cloud Continuous Delivery™ Solutions for Salesforce, Powered by Copado; 26/04/2018 – MULESOFT, SALESFORCE DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 399.67 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Recent Deals Will Help Salesforce More Than They Will Salesforce Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 High-Flying, Overvalued Stocks in Danger of Crashing – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Give Their View On Salesforce And The Real Estate Sector – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Sys Fund invested in 0.53% or 15,210 shares. Pictet Asset Management has 1.14 million shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Lp reported 0.21% stake. 3,617 were reported by B Riley Wealth Mgmt. Washington Bank holds 345 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 91,039 are owned by Bridgecreek Mngmt Limited Liability. Nikko Asset Americas Inc invested in 2.09% or 500,856 shares. Heritage Mgmt Corporation reported 34,427 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc owns 467 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Essex Services owns 4,465 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust reported 0.05% stake. Aldebaran Inc holds 1.36% or 12,220 shares. Tokio Marine Asset reported 88,518 shares. Birinyi Associates holds 1.03% or 15,200 shares. Blue Edge Capital Lc reported 3,623 shares.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,352 shares to 308,752 shares, valued at $110.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Farfetch Ltd by 1.34 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mongodb Inc.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutler Investment Counsel Ltd Liability holds 1,500 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 64,197 are held by Stephens Ar. Somerset Grp Ltd Co has 12.27% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Jensen Mngmt reported 1.98M shares or 4.91% of all its holdings. Moreover, Azimuth Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.67% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & holds 4,080 shares. Dupont owns 9,413 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd holds 0.67% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 4,910 shares. Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fairfield Bush And Co invested in 6,966 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia accumulated 80,042 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon owns 5.28 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt holds 0.26% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 76,216 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.62% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Keystone Financial Planning invested in 1,673 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why 3M Stock Is Untouchable – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds 3M Company Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm â€“ MMM – GlobeNewswire” published on August 09, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Slowdown In China & Weak Auto Demand To Weigh On 3M’s Q2 Earnings – Forbes” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3M Stock Only Looks Cheap at Current Levels – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.