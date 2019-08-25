Light Street Capital Management Holding in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Raised as Stock Declined; As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shares Rose, Shareholder Retirement Systems Of Alabama Lowered Holding by $4.43 Million

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 152% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 125,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 207,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.37M, up from 82,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $201.57. About 1.04M shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 92,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 2.22M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.24 million, down from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 20.57 million shares traded or 7.23% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 22/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Seek Extension of OCC Deadline Related to Anti-Money-Laundering Controls; 04/05/2018 – Esterline to Participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 19/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS GEICO UNDERWRITING MARGINS ARE ‘PERFECTLY SATISFACTORY’ THIS YEAR THROUGH APRIL; MARKET SHARE GROWING; 08/03/2018 – Mass. Secretary Galvin’s Office Seeking Additional Information to Determine Scope of Wells Fargo’s Internal Investigation; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer to Address 2018 Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Remediate Harmed Consumers, Improve Risk, Compliance Management; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Hldrs Elect Directors; Vote on Proposals at 2018 Annual Meeting of Hldrs; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stitch Fix Inc by 1.85 million shares to 415,176 shares, valued at $11.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 8,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 662,250 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 1,139 are held by Qci Asset Inc New York. Ls Advsr Limited Com holds 588 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Delaware-based Westover Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 4,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 69,608 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 432 shares. Carlson Cap Lp has 147,877 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Champlain Inv Prtnrs Limited invested in 1.73% or 816,340 shares. Kings Point Capital Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Cadian LP invested 8.8% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Koshinski Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Frontier Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.43% or 247,293 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 95 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.33 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 0.88% or 26,026 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Mgmt Limited Liability holds 84 shares. Tcw Group invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Peak Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 1.76% stake. Greylin Mangement invested in 112,631 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,917 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Com accumulated 99,864 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Bb&T owns 330,628 shares. Kistler invested in 0.13% or 6,634 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 4,719 shares. Aviva Pcl reported 1.56 million shares stake. Duncker Streett And Inc has 0.45% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). King Luther Management has 275,030 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 13,426 shares. First Citizens Natl Bank & reported 113,113 shares.