Light Street Capital Management Has Upped Its Yandex N V (YNDX) Position by $36.38 Million; As Verint Systems (VRNT) Market Value Declined, Capital Research Global Investors Has Trimmed Its Position

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 66.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 1.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 2.69M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.34M, up from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $35.79. About 927,124 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) by 30.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 320,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 726,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.46M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $52.75. About 417,205 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 24/05/2018 – Verint Receives Multiple Honors for Facial Recognition Technology; 10/05/2018 – Countdown to Next Week’s Verint Engage Conference in Dallas; 28/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – NSO TO REMAIN INDEPENDENT CO WITHIN VERINT; 28/05/2018 – Verint Systems in Talks to Buy Israeli Cyber Surveillance Company NSO Group; 28/05/2018 – VERINT IN TALKS TO MERGE ITS SECURITY DIVISION WITH ISRAEL’S NSO GROUP AT $1 BLN VALUE; 09/04/2018 – Verint Showcases Mission-Critical Solutions that Enable Organizations to Strengthen Security, Improve Investigations and Reduce; 09/04/2018 – Verint Showcases Mission-Critical Solutions that Enable Organizations to Strengthen Security, Improve Investigations and Reduce Risk; 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 bln deal; 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Details for Investor Day on May 14, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 885,043 were accumulated by Geode Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cap Management has 4.21% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). 6,534 are held by Aperio Limited Liability Corp. 28,497 are owned by Seizert Capital Ltd Liability Corporation. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.02% or 1.07 million shares. Bessemer Grp Inc has 86,200 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0.01% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Vanguard Group Inc owns 6.07M shares. 493,205 were reported by Contour Asset Mngmt Limited. Argent Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 17,836 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability owns 29 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited holds 0% or 198 shares in its portfolio. Castleark Mngmt Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 228,848 shares. Howe & Rusling Incorporated holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. Neumeier Poma Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 4.34% or 863,028 shares.

Analysts await Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. VRNT’s profit will be $38.15M for 22.74 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Verint Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Electric Power Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 569,960 shares to 22.53M shares, valued at $1.89 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 8.44M shares in the quarter, for a total of 27.95 million shares, and has risen its stake in Webster Financial Corp (NYSE:WBS).

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stoneco Ltd by 165,073 shares to 684,100 shares, valued at $28.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 153,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,990 shares, and cut its stake in Everbridge Inc.

