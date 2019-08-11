Light Street Capital Management Has Trimmed Salesforce Com (CRM) Position by $24.24 Million; Valuation Declined; As Merck & Co. (MRK) Share Value Rose, Sky Investment Group Has Upped Position by $355,157

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 44.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 153,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 187,990 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.77 million, down from 341,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $143.37. About 4.89 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and Innovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to acquire Mulesoft in $6.5bn deal; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE SEES REACHING $20B IN SALES “FASTER THAN IMAGINED”; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Platform; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Pl; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EXPECT SYNERGIES WITH MULESOFT ‘OVER LONGER TERM’

Sky Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc bought 4,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 73,441 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, up from 69,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $85.52. About 8.15 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – FIRST STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT ONE YEAR LATER IN HEALTHY ADULTS 50 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 16/05/2018 – Merck to Use Genome Editing in Study of Gut Bacteria to Benefit Malnourished Children; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 01/05/2018 – Merck Sees FY Adj EPS $4.16-Adj EPS $4.28

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,352 shares to 308,752 shares, valued at $110.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 125,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Farfetch Ltd.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $3.32 million activity. Weaver Amy E sold 5,325 shares worth $857,751. $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Conway Craig. $815,800 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH. Benioff Marc sold 10,000 shares worth $1.62M. 114 shares valued at $18,169 were sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, February 14.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce: Serial Acquirer On The Move – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Salesforce to buy ClickSoftware for $1.35B – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce.Com Is Still King Of SaaS – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wall Street Mostly Positive On Salesforce’s Q1 – Benzinga” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “5 Excellent Reasons To Buy Salesforce.com – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Synovus holds 0.1% or 37,257 shares. 31,664 are owned by Bain Public Equity Mngmt Llc. Guggenheim Capital Lc accumulated 257,991 shares. 6,205 are owned by Inv House Limited Company. Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership holds 398,014 shares or 1.86% of its portfolio. Cipher Lp has invested 0.78% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ameritas Prns Inc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 6,500 were reported by Cap Management Associate Ny. Whale Rock Mgmt Limited Company owns 875,956 shares or 2.5% of their US portfolio. Westover Cap Advisors Limited Co holds 0.39% or 4,686 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 39,929 shares. Etrade Cap Management Ltd reported 26,354 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Adage Cap Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.06 million shares. Moreno Evelyn V has 52,966 shares for 2.48% of their portfolio.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 398.25 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs Merck’s Humira biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Merck (MRK) Announces FDA Approves New Monotherapy Indication for its KEYTRUDA – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.