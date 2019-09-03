Light Street Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) by $4.45 Million; Hamel Associates Has Raised Its Amgen (AMGN) Stake by $557,550

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 69.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 2,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 7,175 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 4,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.62. About 2.62 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – AMGEN CONFIRMS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), A Novel Treatment Developed Specifically For Migraine Prevention; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia In Adults And Children; 08/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen employee in Denmark violated the law by posting a press release on LinkedIn; 09/04/2018 – Amgen To Present New Pre-Clinical Data Showcasing Robust Approach To Evaluating Potential Anti-Cancer Therapies At AACR 2018; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVED AIMOVIG (ERENUMAB-AOOE) FOR THE PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULT

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 51,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 593,135 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.47 million, down from 644,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $71.43. About 736,326 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 05/03/2018 – WWE & SNICKERS EXPAND WRESTLEMANIA PARTNERSHIP; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $140 Million; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2Q Adjusted Oibda $30M-$34M; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY ADJUSTED OIBDA INCREASED 40% TO $35.2 MLN; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q EPS 18c; 14/05/2018 – Eastbay Asset Management LLC Exits Position in WWE; 17/04/2018 – Two More Championship Matches Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 05/03/2018 WWE® And SNICKERS® Expand WrestleMania® Partnership; 08/03/2018 – GOL to Air WWE® Weekly Highlight Shows in Spain; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 1Q Adjusted Oibda At Least $30 Million

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,352 shares to 308,752 shares, valued at $110.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gridsum Hldg Inc by 336,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.95M shares, and has risen its stake in Mongodb Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 12,944 shares. Light Street Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 3.44% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 593,135 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 11,700 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na invested 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). The Massachusetts-based Geode Management Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Mackay Shields Lc has 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). 270,694 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.56M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 5,950 are held by Secor Capital Advisors Ltd Partnership. First Republic Investment Mgmt reported 2,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Artisan Limited Partnership invested in 225,769 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.03% stake. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership accumulated 0.27% or 21,649 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd reported 0.04% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Rwc Asset Llp owns 183,000 shares.

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 102.86% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -109.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport & Com Limited Com invested in 47,529 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 48,250 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc stated it has 3.51 million shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% or 69,238 shares. Miles owns 4,673 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Limited has 0.51% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. The New York-based Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0.09% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd has 2.88% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 339,846 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 21,721 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Pioneer Tru Bank & Trust N A Or holds 14,200 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. 200 are held by Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd Company. Birinyi Assoc Inc reported 7,927 shares stake. Bankshares Of America Corporation De holds 0.27% or 9.28 million shares. Parkside Fincl Bank invested 0.12% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $222.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 2,680 shares to 20,933 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 3,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,952 shares, and cut its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

