Light Street Capital Management Has Trimmed Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake by $12.28 Million as Stock Value Declined; Davidson D A & Company Has Trimmed Its At&T (T) Holding as Stock Rose

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 29.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 60,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 146,925 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.94M, down from 207,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.25. About 882,526 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 411,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.88M, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.07M shares traded or 141.32% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/05/2018 – AT&T & Fleet Complete, First Provider of Connected Vehicle Solutions to Support Vision Zero Network in Helping Cities Eliminate Traffic-related Fatalities; 19/04/2018 – AT&T’s CEO Stephenson Pitches Time Warner Deal Straight to Judge; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Trial Over Time Warner Deal; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: PREPARING FOR APRIL 30 FINAL ARGUMENTS IN TWX LAWSUIT; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 20/04/2018 – CMO Today: AT&T Announces Streaming Bundle; WPP Resists Breakup Talk; YouTube Brand Safety Issues Linger; 09/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: BREAKING … AT&T has released its pre-trial briefing. In it they assert that the model the DOJ is using to; 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Worries Over NBCUniversal Cited by U.S. in Antitrust Suit

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 10.08 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Klingenstein Fields & Lc holds 1.29% or 744,283 shares. Cornerstone Inv Prns Ltd Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 21,830 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership holds 41,811 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Advsrs Inc Ok stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Saturna holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 7,500 shares. Affinity Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 253,148 shares or 2.43% of its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited owns 79,783 shares. 7,464 are held by Founders Fincl Securities. Centre Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 319,420 shares. Mirador Cap Prns Ltd Partnership reported 51,401 shares. South State Corporation has 0.71% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd owns 0.01% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 6,415 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability holds 2,445 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 133,865 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Hm Payson & Co owns 97,448 shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan: The Break Is Here – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron Can’t Break $125 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HBO Max gets ‘Big Bang’ reruns – AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AT&T Announces Renewable Energy Purchases will Surpass 1.5 Gigawatts of Clean Energy at Climate Week NYC 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Large-Cap Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65B and $5.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 32,631 shares to 4.59M shares, valued at $509.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 49,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.57M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc.