Light Street Capital Management Has Trimmed Its World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Position by $4.45 Million; Amerisourcebergen (Call) (ABC) Holding Increased by Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 51,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.93% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 593,135 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.47M, down from 644,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.83B market cap company. The stock increased 8.66% or $5.95 during the last trading session, reaching $74.68. About 4.14M shares traded or 228.25% up from the average. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 86.41% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q EPS 18C, EST. 13C; 28/03/2018 – WWE® Network Post-WrestleMania® Conference Call; 19/03/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® to Feature Seven Championship Matches; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $145 Million; 03/05/2018 – America’s Number One School Presenter Partners With America’s Number One Anti-Bullying Tech Company RAADR, Inc; 22/05/2018 – Buffett Comparisons May Swell for Fund Manager After Big WWE Bet; 18/04/2018 – PIX11 News: #BREAKING: WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino dead at 82; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – WWE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – WWE® Publishes Revised Historical Trending Schedules

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (Call) (ABC) by 506.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 45,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, up from 9,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $85.93. About 580,016 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,352 shares to 308,752 shares, valued at $110.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 125,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Mongodb Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 16,524 shares to 8,165 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 15,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,700 shares, and cut its stake in One Madison Corp.

