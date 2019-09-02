Light Street Capital Management Has Raised Yandex N V (YNDX) Holding by $36.38 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Aurelius Capital Management LP Has Cut Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Position by $22.00 Million as Stock Value Declined

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.55. About 515,000 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 66.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 1.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 2.69 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.34 million, up from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.1. About 964,397 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 87,324 shares to 195,051 shares, valued at $27.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 51,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 593,135 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Yandex (YNDX) Down 6.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Yandex Announces Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Yandex’s (YNDX) Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Yandex NV (YNDX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “27 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc accumulated 7.27 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Seizert Partners Limited Liability Company owns 1.16M shares. Macquarie Grp holds 0% or 34,400 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 176,027 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3.44M shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Kahn Brothers Group Incorporated Inc De holds 1.24M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bogle Mgmt LP De reported 22,419 shares stake. Legal & General Pcl reported 111,877 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Argi Invest Ser Ltd Liability accumulated 11,188 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ejf Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.31% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Venor Mngmt Lp invested in 277,719 shares or 15.59% of the stock. Amer Intll Grp owns 1,830 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 9,000 are held by Blair William And Il. Contravisory Investment Mgmt reported 3,847 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Camarda Advisors Lc invested in 57 shares.

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Shares A Year Ago Have A 38% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 49% – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 32% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Those Who Purchased Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Shares A Year Ago Have A 31% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.