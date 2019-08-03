Light Street Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) as Share Value Rose; Encana (ECA) Valuation Declined While Southport Management Lifted by $181.00 Million Its Position

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 28.04M shares traded or 20.68% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 66.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 1.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 2.69M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.34 million, up from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $37.54. About 1.90M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oklahoma quakes prompt Encana well completion halt – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Encana Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Encana (ECA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 Favorite Stocks Trading Under $10 With Massive Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Yandex.Taxi Expands into the Regions Nasdaq:YNDX – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Yandex (YNDX) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Yandex’s (NASDAQ:YNDX) Share Price Deserve to Gain 83%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Yandex Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:YNDX – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon, Yandex and Synnex – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 153,410 shares to 187,990 shares, valued at $29.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everbridge Inc by 156,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 869,850 shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S A.