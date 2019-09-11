Light Street Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Netflix (NFLX) by $481,312; Iridian Asset Management Has Raised Medicines Co/The (MDCO) Stake by $14.06 Million

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 1,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 308,752 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.09 million, up from 307,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $287.99. About 12.32 million shares traded or 74.93% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $375 FROM $350; 10/04/2018 – NFLX, $VOD.GB, BELFB and 1 more: Amazon to partner with mobile operators to grow media services worldwide; 07/03/2018 – NETFLIX CEO EXPECTS $15B IN SUBSCRIBER FEES THIS YEAR: NIKKEI; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle’s next act: TV deal with Netflix; 12/03/2018 – Rene Ritchie: Like Netflix for magazines but, more importantly, quality coverage from generally trusted sources made more; 08/04/2018 – Fortune: Netflix Could Pull Films From Cannes in Response to Competition Ban; 17/05/2018 – China’s Top Netflix-Style App Is Finally Exploring Social Video; 17/04/2018 – Mirantis Launches Continuous Delivery Product based on Netflix’s Spinnaker; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC PLEDGES C$2.2 BILLION TO LOWER SMALL BUSINESS TAXES OVER FIVE YEARS; 06/04/2018 – Global Premiere Of The First And Only Officially-Endorsed Luis Miguel Series Sunday April 22 On Telemundo At 9pm/8c In The US And On Netflix In Latin America And Spain

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Medicines Co/The (MDCO) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 520,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 3.82M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.70M, up from 3.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Medicines Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 2.08 million shares traded or 4.13% up from the average. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 25/04/2018 – RhoVac: RhoVac AB participates in a discussion meeting with the European Medicines Agency; 23/03/2018 – REFILE-EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDATIONS FOR MARCH 2018 (ADDS DROPPED WORD ‘EU’); 03/04/2018 – Sancilio Pharmaceuticals Company Announces Altemia™ Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency for the Treatment of Pediatric Patients with Sickle Cell Disease (SCD); 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – CO AND MERCK ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB); 08/03/2018 – SPIMACO – SIGNS MOU WITH ASTRAZENECA, TARGETS INVESTMENT AND TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER AND MANUFACTURE RANGE OF PHARMACEUTICALS UNDER PROJECT OF PRODUCING MEDICINES FOR CANCER DISEASES; 13/03/2018 – ROCHE CEO SCHWAN CONFIRMS EXPECTS SALES OF NEW MEDICINES TO COMPENSATE OR OVERCOMPENSATE FOR FALLING REVENUE FROM PATENT-EXPIRED DRUGS FACING COMPETITION FROM BIOSIMILARS; 28/03/2018 – Personalized Medicines Market 2016-2024: Targeted Therapeutics & Tests & Lab Services – Global Strategic Business Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA, EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY ACCEPT REGULATORY; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altfest L J And Co Inc holds 3,558 shares. Destination Wealth Management invested in 496 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt holds 3,030 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 59,075 are held by Foxhaven Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Freestone Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,722 shares. Duncker Streett reported 629 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset LP stated it has 731 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 84,937 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Oakworth Capital invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). State Street Corporation holds 16.20 million shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Savant Capital Ltd accumulated 1,369 shares. Int has 4.17 million shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of has 753 shares. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability has 0.6% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stitch Fix Inc by 1.85M shares to 415,176 shares, valued at $11.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 1.02M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,975 shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold MDCO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 110.32 million shares or 22.86% more from 89.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Limited Liability accumulated 40,869 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares has 0% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 200 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 17,600 shares. Pictet Asset Limited has 96,600 shares. South Dakota Investment Council invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.07% or 10.29M shares. State Street Corp reported 2.20 million shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 7,907 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,177 shares. Proshare Ltd Company reported 0.01% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). 100,977 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Lp. Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Old West Investment Mgmt Limited Liability holds 7,679 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.