Light Street Capital Management Has Lowered Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake by $5.60 Million as Share Value Declined; Nordea Investment Management Ab Boosted Its Holding in Amdocs LTD (DOX) by $41.37 Million as Valuation Rose

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 37,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 150,920 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.90M, down from 187,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $152.34. About 3.79 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT – SALESFORCE EXPECTS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION WITH CASH FROM BALANCE SHEET AND ABOUT $3.0 BLN OF PROCEEDS FROM DEBT SECURITIES; 21/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce Bets $6.5 Billion on the API Economy; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 23/04/2018 – Q&A: Salesforce’s Keith Block Is Still Cautious About AI; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures: Investment Expected to Occur in 1Q of Fiscal 2019

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 23.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 667,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 3.54M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $219.57M, up from 2.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $66.5. About 354,323 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $44.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cgi Inc by 195,600 shares to 22,100 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 186,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 863,110 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Amdocs Limited Files Fiscal 2018 Annual Report Nasdaq:DOX – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for IT Services for Communications Service Providers, Worldwide – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “In a World of Increased Privacy Concerns, Amdocs Implements Cutting Edge Customer Privacy Solution for Sunrise – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vodafone Idea Partners with Amdocs for Multi-Year Smart Operations Services for Postpaid Segment – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Amdocs Limited Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results Record Quarterly Revenue of $1.02 Billion – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

