Light Street Capital Management Has Lifted Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Position; Hayek Kallen Investment Management Boosted Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $387,638

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 39.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 3,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 13,627 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 9,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $112.43. About 1.39 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD CONTINUES TO TRACK DEVELOPMENTS IN REGION CLOSELY, WITH ASSISTANCE OF JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT’S INVESTMENT FUNCTIONS AND COMPLIANCE, AND COMPANY; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan submits application for majority-owned China securities business; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Says Crandall Bowles to Retire From Board in May; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-UBS Wealth Management lands mega-group from JPMorgan’s private bank; 09/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Peters Sees Chance Oil Will Stay Around $70 All Year (Video); 15/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PLC PRU.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1899P FROM 1800P; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL APRIL SERVICES PMI AT 53.8 VS 53.2 LAST MONTH; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 07/05/2018 – Windstream Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 152% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 125,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 207,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.37M, up from 82,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $223.77. About 125,935 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.68 million activity. $6.53M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) was sold by ZUK NIR. Shares for $8.65 million were sold by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 6,000 shares to 333,000 shares, valued at $69.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Match Group Inc by 140,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 939,200 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5.

