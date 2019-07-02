Light Street Capital Management Has Lifted Holding in Netflix (NFLX) as Shares Rose; State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Raised Sothebys (BID) Stake by $5.24 Million as Share Price Declined

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Sothebys (BID) by 46.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 141,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 443,695 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.75 million, up from 301,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Sothebys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $58.28. About 760,381 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has declined 33.78% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 06/03/2018 – ONE Sotheby’s International Realty Celebrates $3 Billion In Total Sales Volume And Its 10-Year Annivarsary At The Company’s Annual Meeting, One Summit; 22/03/2018 – Sotheby’s and Christie’s look outside for luxury leaders; 14/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Closes Richard Meier Show After Harassment Charges; 27/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Extends Share Ownership To Employees Around The World; 04/05/2018 – Sotheby’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors to Board; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Sotheby’s; 03/05/2018 – Sotheby’s 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 08/04/2018 – Sotheby’s brings back fees for online-only auctions; 09/03/2018 – Two Weeks Of Sales Brings Over $430 Million At Sotheby’s

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 1,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 308,752 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.09M, up from 307,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $7.28 during the last trading session, reaching $374.6. About 5.00 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/04/2018 – Los Angeles Times: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – Independent: Netflix’s Safe: Exclusive first trailer for Michael C. Hall in gated community drama; 22/03/2018 – Variety: Joel Edgerton to Star With Timothee Chalamet in Netflix’s King Henry V Film; 09/03/2018 – Movies: A (Shaggy) Star Is Reborn: Netflix Brings Us a New `Benji’; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 19/04/2018 – MONDO TV SPA MTV.Ml SAYS JOINS THE PRODUCTION CONSORTIUM OF PIANO NO MORI, A NEW SERIES WHICH WILL BE STREAMED BY NETFLIX WORLDWIDE; 23/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Jeffrey Tambor Back In Emmy Race; Netflix Submits `Arrested Development’ Role; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: LOOKING FOR NEW IP OR OTHER ASSETS TO BUY

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 15,145 shares to 11,618 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 29,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $26.05 million activity. 67,907 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares with value of $22.29M were sold by HASTINGS REED.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 6,000 shares to 333,000 shares, valued at $69.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 201,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 420,200 shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S A.