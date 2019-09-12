Light Street Capital Management Has Increased World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Holding by $9.83 Million; Cypress Funds Has Lifted Zendesk (ZEN) Holding by $8.01 Million; Stock Value Declined

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 345,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.72 million, up from 255,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $76.42. About 194,005 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 23.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 136,495 shares as the company's stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 729,630 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.69M, up from 593,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $72.41. About 23,957 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 18,615 shares to 176,436 shares, valued at $25.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 68,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,960 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance" on May 31, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.02, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold WWE shares while 80 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 54.14 million shares or 6.03% more from 51.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Crow Point reported 3,974 shares. Pointstate LP reported 0.01% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 5,695 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 7,600 shares. World Investors invested in 0.01% or 672,000 shares. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 8,087 shares. Envestnet Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 7,167 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 45,036 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Prelude Management Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 12,395 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gru Ltd stated it has 1,340 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 27,677 shares. Huntington Financial Bank owns 235 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Cypress Funds Llc, which manages about $356.95 million and $635.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 66,700 shares to 2.38M shares, valued at $27.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.