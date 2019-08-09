Light Street Capital Management Has Increased Its Position in Yandex N V (YNDX) as Stock Rose; Group One Trading LP Decreased Its Stake in Deere & Co (DE) by $1.64 Million

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 66.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 2.69 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.34 million, up from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $37.36. About 1.25 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 98.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 10,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 196 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31,000, down from 10,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $155.06. About 1.62M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS REPLACEMENT DEMAND CONTINUES TO DRIVE FARM EQUIPMENT SALES – CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO RAJESH KALATHUR CITES U.S. STEEL COSTS, LOGISTICS; 21/03/2018 – Deere Is On the Hunt for More Deals in Precision Agriculture; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Foreign Currency Debt Ratings To John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.’s Expected Senior Issuances; 18/05/2018 – It’s Still Deere’s Season; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co.: Previous Financial Services Net Income View Included $262M Provisional Tax Benefit Estimate, One-Time Deemed Earnings Repatriation Tax; 20/03/2018 – Deere Is Concerned About Retaliation Against U.S. Agriculture; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $894.99 million for 13.75 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (Put) by 71,400 shares to 151,200 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cree Inc (Call) by 12,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,700 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.04% or 133,816 shares. Moors Cabot reported 10,546 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Associates has invested 0.15% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Marshfield Associate holds 6.69% or 683,348 shares in its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mngmt accumulated 0.16% or 6,890 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Llc, New York-based fund reported 1,439 shares. Moreover, Earnest Prtn Ltd has 0.1% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Abner Herrman & Brock Lc holds 6,435 shares. New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.18% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 17,011 were reported by Mariner Limited Liability. Baxter Bros Inc accumulated 2,407 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Victory Cap Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Private Trust Co Na accumulated 2,580 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Golub Grp Limited Liability Com invested in 1.87% or 134,694 shares.