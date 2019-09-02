Light Street Capital Management Has Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $23.61 Million; Power Of Canada Has Increased Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $964,600 as Market Valuation Declined

Power Corp Of Canada increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Power Corp Of Canada bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 51,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36 million, up from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Power Corp Of Canada who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 10.30M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 07/03/2018 – Lazada’s new seller-friendly measures a boon for entrepreneurs; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA 4Q REV. 61.93B YUAN, EST. 58.96B YUAN; 12/04/2018 – Esri and Alibaba Cloud Working Together to Bring Enhanced Location Intelligence Technology to Cloud Users; 12/03/2018 – IKANG GETS PURCHASE PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG CAPITAL & ALIBABA; 30/05/2018 – Hexindai Announces Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer; 09/04/2018 – Chinese A.I. start-up raises a record $600 million in funding round led by Alibaba; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 billion deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 13/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Said to Join Rubin-Led Bid for NFL’s Panthers

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 201,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 420,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.56M, down from 622,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 19/04/2018 – PCL Construction and Microsoft are Building Smart; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube should have learned from Microsoft’s racist chatbot; 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 125,100 shares to 207,400 shares, valued at $50.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mongodb Inc by 75,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 589,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Gridsum Hldg Inc.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Microsoft Before Q4 2019 Earnings with MSFT Stock at New High? – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alabama-based Stanley has invested 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt Company invested in 3.51% or 354,368 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mngmt Incorporated Or owns 83,466 shares or 3.17% of their US portfolio. Rothschild Inv Il reported 115,994 shares. New York-based Nottingham Advisors has invested 0.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wharton Business Gru Ltd invested in 38,898 shares. The Maryland-based Burt Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Winslow Ltd Liability invested in 7.12% or 11.15M shares. Prescott Cap Management Lc holds 6,000 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Maple Cap Mgmt stated it has 193,934 shares or 5.38% of all its holdings. Cohen & Steers stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stock Yards Savings Bank Co holds 277,298 shares or 3.18% of its portfolio. Howard Mgmt holds 5.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 314,852 shares. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 3.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ycg Ltd Liability Company holds 2.02% or 98,228 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.