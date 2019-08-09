Light Street Capital Management Has Decreased Its Wayfair (W) Stake as Stock Price Declined; Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Continues to Hold Holding in Domtar (UFS)

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 92.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 87,975 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06M, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $125.14. About 1.96M shares traded or 34.67% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 02/04/2018 – WAYFAIR METIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to Its Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Bloomberg Tax Survey Finds Diverse State Nexus Standards As Wayfair Decision Looms; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss $107.8M; 03/04/2018 – In April, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that could affect the future of online commerce, South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc; 16/04/2018 – On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of South Dakota vs. Wayfair, which will determine the constitutionality of a South Dakota law imposing sales tax burdens on out-of-state internet businesses with no physical presence in the state; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.22; 18/04/2018 – NACS: South Dakota v. Wayfair Decision will have Major Implications for Main Street Retailers

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Domtar Corp (UFS) by 6186.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 494,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.89% . The hedge fund held 502,942 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.97M, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Domtar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 717,614 shares traded or 15.03% up from the average. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 11.76% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Domtar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFS); 02/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Nekoosa Head Start; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q EPS 86c; 12/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Domtar Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Rapoport Academy Elementary in Waco, TX; 13/03/2018 – U.S. finds Canada groundwood paper dumped, sets duties; 13/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to CG Johnson Elementary School for New Books; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Domtar Improves the Paper Trail, Providing Increased Supply Chain Transparency for Pulp and Paper Products

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold UFS shares while 79 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 57.92 million shares or 1.77% more from 56.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Lp holds 0.68% or 399,521 shares in its portfolio. Indexiq Advisors Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 26,943 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co invested in 0.09% or 53,328 shares. Nuveen Asset owns 468,651 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.04% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Atlanta Capital Mgmt Communication L L C owns 34,900 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 45,183 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 1.65M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tci Wealth holds 0% or 76 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Raymond James & Assocs invested 0% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Utah Retirement accumulated 11,742 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Fincl Svcs holds 40 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $580,733 activity.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 1.19M shares to 5.24 million shares, valued at $108.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS) by 1.09M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,352 shares to 308,752 shares, valued at $110.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.07M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

