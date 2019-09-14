Light Street Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) as Stock Value Declined; Lakewood Capital Management LP Raised Its Holding in State Str (STT) by $1.13 Million as Stock Value Declined

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 20,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The hedge fund held 836,013 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.87 million, up from 815,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $61.15. About 2.30M shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 23/04/2018 – State Street Recognized by RobecoSAM’s Annual “Sustainability Yearbook” for Fourth Consecutive Year; 14/05/2018 – State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Goals for Improving Workforce Diversity and Reducing Environmental; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP – 1Q18 REVENUE OF $3.0 BLN, UP 13% COMPARED TO 1Q17; 29/05/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Announces Changes to Seven SPDR ETFs; 19/04/2018 – BlackRock wants regulators to address unequal voting rights; 23/04/2018 – State Street Recognized by RobecoSAM’s Annual “Sustainability Yearbook” for Fourth Consecutive Year; 18/05/2018 – KUTV 2News: BREAKING TRAFFIC: Crash at 1100 South on northbound I-15 into Salt Lake City. Drive time between Sandy to SLC is ov; 07/05/2018 – MOVES-State Street Global Advisors names new head of Americas Distribution for SPDR ETFs; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET NAMES IAN APPLEYARD AS NEW GLOBAL CONTROLLER & CHI; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET 1Q NET OUTFLOWS $27B

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 29.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 60,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 146,925 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.94M, down from 207,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $208.35. About 1.18M shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR; 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold STT shares while 245 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 324.66 million shares or 0.23% less from 325.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farr Miller And Washington Lc Dc reported 5,853 shares. Hm Payson And Com owns 34,068 shares. Ohio-based Oak Associate Ltd Oh has invested 0.98% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). 71,965 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Hawaii-based Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.04% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 89,357 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 140,031 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mackenzie Fincl holds 58,663 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp has invested 0.01% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.06% or 1,772 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr accumulated 0.03% or 9,532 shares. Franklin Res reported 0.02% stake. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 0.33% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 49,526 shares. Boston Ptnrs accumulated 1.54M shares.

More notable recent State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About State Street Corporation (STT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why State Street, Mallinckrodt, and ArcelorMittal Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “State Street lays off 250 IT workers in latest job cuts – Boston Business Journal” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why These Financial Stocks Fell by Double Digits in August – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adient Plc by 445,483 shares to 2.11M shares, valued at $51.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc by 1.39M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN).

Since July 22, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $547,995 activity. 7,000 State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) shares with value of $353,010 were bought by O HANLEY RONALD P.