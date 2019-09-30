Light Street Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Yandex N V (YNDX) as Market Valuation Rose; Bank Of America Decreased International Business Machs (Call) (IBM) Stake by $2.95 Million as Market Value Rose

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in International Business Machs (Call) (IBM) by 8.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 21,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 222,100 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.63 million, down from 243,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in International Business Machs (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $143.24. About 2.36 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, AI, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 17/04/2018 – IBM: RECEIVED $810M IN SETTLEMENTS FROM TAX AUDITS; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 13 percent on the 12-month period; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 14/05/2018 – IBM Executives Press U.S. Lawmakers Not to Adopt EU Privacy Law; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Range of End-users to Drive Demand – TMR; 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk; 17/04/2018 – IBM – QTRLY OPERATING (NON-GAAP) EPS OF $2.45, UP 4 PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – UCG Technologies Launches into Healthcare with Acquisition of Contract Management SaaS Provider Contract Guardian, Inc

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 15.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 404,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 2.28 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.79M, down from 2.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 1.62 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.26 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Cloud Computing Stocks for Every Equity Investor – Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “IBM Unveils z15 Mainframe, With a Focus on Data Privacy – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. IBM – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IBM Expands Cloud Pak for Data with New DataOps Enhancements to Help Clients Get their Data Ready for AI – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Study: The Skills Gap is Not a Myth, But Can Be Addressed with Real Solutions – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hyman Charles D reported 1.46% stake. 14,583 were reported by Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Independent Invsts, a New York-based fund reported 16,222 shares. Kcm Inv Advisors, a California-based fund reported 11,769 shares. Hartford Inv stated it has 139,167 shares. Moreover, Proffitt Goodson Incorporated has 0.02% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Corp accumulated 804,229 shares or 0.38% of the stock. New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.35% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.39% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Staley Capital Advisers Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,117 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.38% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2.20 million shares. The Maryland-based Family Firm has invested 0.12% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Df Dent & Comm Incorporated, Maryland-based fund reported 8,400 shares. Whittier Trust reported 0.28% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Granite Invest Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $660.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (GOVT) by 27.00M shares to 120.74 million shares, valued at $3.12 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 1.65M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $117.68 million for 24.49 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Yandex takes on YouTube with new video service – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New shares selling in Yandex.Taxi IPO – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kerrisdale Capital takes Yandex position in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Yandex Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:YNDX – GlobeNewswire” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Yandex’s (NASDAQ:YNDX) Share Price Deserve to Gain 83%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.