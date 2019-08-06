Light Street Capital Management Has Decreased Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake as Stock Value Declined; As Cdw Corp/De (CDW) Stock Rose, Shareholder Quantbot Technologies LP Trimmed by $3.33 Million Its Holding

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Cdw Corp/De (CDW) by 69.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 34,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The hedge fund held 15,081 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 49,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Cdw Corp/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $108.47. About 401,134 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500.

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 64.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 94,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 52,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.22 million, down from 146,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $883.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $20.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.34. About 3.65M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Neptune; 17/04/2018 – LG Smart Appliances Now Work With Both Amazon Alexa And The Google Assistant; 24/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon.com considers tie-up with home shopping network Evine Live, says Tech Crunch; 03/05/2018 – New York Post: Jeff Bezos confirms plans to spend his billions like a Bond villain; 30/03/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Amazon cuts ties with top Washington lobbying firms: Bloomberg; 03/04/2018 – GOLDMAN HIRES AMAZON’S ELKAN FOR ARTIFICIAL-INTELLIGENCE PUSH; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 24/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: inside their car At launch, customers will need to have a later-model vehicle from select carmakers like Volvo and GMC; 16/05/2018 – i News: Exclusive: Amazon pulls clothes and toys mocking mental illness – but scores more products are still available

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mongodb Inc by 75,450 shares to 589,000 shares, valued at $86.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,352 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.19 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

